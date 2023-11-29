Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Teradata worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after buying an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

