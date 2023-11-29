TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

