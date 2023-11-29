The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.