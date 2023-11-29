Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $131,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.7 %

TRI stock opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.