Tom Leader Buys 11,166 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) insider Tom Leader bought 11,166 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £8,039.52 ($10,154.76).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.11 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Further Reading

