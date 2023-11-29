Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

COOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Traeger

Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $27,504.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 946,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,769.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $31,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,413,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,175,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $27,504.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 946,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,769.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,211 shares of company stock valued at $229,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter worth $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.09. Traeger has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.