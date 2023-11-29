Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $18.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

