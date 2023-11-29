TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

