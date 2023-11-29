Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Tuniu Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 84.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

