Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

