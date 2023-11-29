UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) is set to post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. UiPath has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. UiPath’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,200. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

