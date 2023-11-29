Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.55% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.45.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Shares of ULTA opened at $417.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.