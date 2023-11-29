Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $4.00 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

UGP opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 464,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 221,483 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

