Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,584,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.