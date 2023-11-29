United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3,598.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.