Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 114,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18,421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

