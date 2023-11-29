USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 156.40 and a beta of 1.44. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,475.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

