Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11,605.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

