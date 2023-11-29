Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.13.

WCN opened at $133.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

