WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 279,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $162,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

