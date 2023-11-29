Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) versus Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Critical Review

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Reliance Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $8.87 billion 2.81 $1.01 billion $9.45 25.57 Reliance Global Group $18.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Global Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.4% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson Public and Reliance Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 1 5 10 0 2.56 Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus target price of $258.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Reliance Global Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Reliance Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 10.99% 14.64% 4.83% Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Reliance Global Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; and wholesale reinsurance services. Additionally, it provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

