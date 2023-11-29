Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWD. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Trading Down 0.8 %

WWD stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.