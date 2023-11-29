XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 1.3 %

XBIT opened at $3.70 on Monday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 267,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $443,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in XBiotech by 45.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in XBiotech by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Recommended Stories

