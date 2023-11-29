YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.10 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

YPF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of YPF opened at $16.79 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

