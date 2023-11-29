Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.90. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $33.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $29.45 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

RNR opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.65. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.27) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

