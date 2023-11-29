Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-507 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.66 million. Zscaler also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.46.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

