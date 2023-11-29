Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07.

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

