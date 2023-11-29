Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) will announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q3 guidance at $(0.25)-$(0.15) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.25–$0.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $363.91 million, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

