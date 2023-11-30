15,881 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFUV opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.