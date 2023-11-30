1,901,009 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,901,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

