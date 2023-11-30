80,156 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,763,000 after purchasing an additional 123,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 124,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,665,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

View Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.