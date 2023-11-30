AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

