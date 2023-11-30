ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.