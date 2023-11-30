Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of ASO opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 231,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $615,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

