Acelyrin’s (SLRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Acelyrin Trading Up 8.2 %

SLRN opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,063,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

