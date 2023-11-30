AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) & Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Financial Contrast

AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Ajax and Cineverse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53 Cineverse $68.03 million 0.21 -$9.73 million ($0.16) -6.81

AFC Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cineverse. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A Cineverse -2.97% -5.16% -2.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AFC Ajax and Cineverse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cineverse 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cineverse has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 611.01%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

