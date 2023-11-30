Alamos Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 226% compared to the average volume of 1,461 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after buying an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGI opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.