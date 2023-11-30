Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) versus BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Critical Comparison

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) and BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and BlueScope Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group 2.60% 4.77% 2.81% BlueScope Steel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 BlueScope Steel 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Algoma Steel Group and BlueScope Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.33%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than BlueScope Steel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and BlueScope Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $2.10 billion 0.41 $225.82 million $0.20 41.60 BlueScope Steel N/A N/A N/A ($0.74) -91.08

Algoma Steel Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlueScope Steel. BlueScope Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algoma Steel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats BlueScope Steel on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands. It offers steel slabs, plates, hot and cold rolled coils, coated and painted strip products, roof and wall claddings, and purlins and house framings under the LYSAGHT steel building products, COLORBOND steel, COLORSTEEL, ZINCALUME steel, GALVABOND steel, GALVASPAN steel, BlueScope Zacs, and SuperDyma brands. The company also provides engineered building solutions to industrial and commercial markets under the Butler, Varco Pruden, EcoBuild, and PROBUILD brands. It serves customers in the residential and non-residential building, construction, manufacturing, automotive and transport, agricultural, and mining industries directly, as well as through a network of service centers and steel distribution businesses. The company was formerly known as BHP Steel Limited and changed its name to BlueScope Steel Limited in November 2003. BlueScope Steel Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

