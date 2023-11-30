Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Allakos by 91,137.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Allakos by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

