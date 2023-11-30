Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $95.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.70.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $8,248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $8,420,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

