Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.