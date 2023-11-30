Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,513,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,803 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,420,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,692,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,272,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,565,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 279,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

