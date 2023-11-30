Altus Power Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 553 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 86.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $803.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

