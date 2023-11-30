AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.