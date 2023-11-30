Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercer International Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share.

MERC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

