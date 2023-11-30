Analysts Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target at $535.00

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $535.00.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $19.66 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.1767 dividend. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

