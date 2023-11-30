Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $9.71

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

CLNE opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $13,493,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

