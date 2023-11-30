Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
NYSE KMI opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Trading Halts Explained
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.