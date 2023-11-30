Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $51.50

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

