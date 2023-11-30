Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

